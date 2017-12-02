N. Sembilan records 14.7% rise in dengue cases up till November

SEREMBAN: There was a 14.7% spike in dengue cases in Negri Sembilan between January and Nov 25, when 2,948 cases were recorded as compared to 2,571 cases for the same period last year.

State health director Dr Zainudin Mohd Ali said however, the number of dengue deaths had dropped to 11 compared to 24 deaths recorded in the same period last year.

"Over the past four months, the number of dengue cases recorded in the state dropped to an average of more than 20 cases a week, compared to the previously recorded average of 30 cases.

"Since October, no more areas were identified as dengue hotspots," he told reporters at the Negeri Sembilan Integrated Mega Gotong Royong Programme to Combat Aedes Series 2 in Taman Satria, Senawang near here today.

The programme was organised by the state health department in collaboration with the Communication for Behavioural Impact participated by more than 200 people.

Dr Zainudin said Negeri Sembilan ranked fifth with the highest number of dengue cases in the country as of Nov 25, behind Selangor, the Federal Territory of Putrajaya, Johor and Perak.

"We expect a spike in dengue cases starting this month until January next year, due to the rainy season which promotes mosquito breeding," he added. — Bernama