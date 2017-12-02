Number of flood evacuees drops in Perak

IPOH: The floods in Perak eased a little overnight, reducing the number of evacuees to 858 from 190 families as at 8am compared to 1,000 late evening yesterday.

The State Disaster Management Committee secretariat reported that the evacuees were at eight relief centres in the three districts of Manjung, Muallim and Larut, Matang and Selama.

In Manjung, the number of evacuees remained unchanged at 838, with 433 at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Batu, Pantai Remis, 168 at Sekolah Agama Tebuk Yan, 111 at SK Nakhoda Taib Segari, 66 at the Batu 8 Segari community hall, 38 at SK Dato Ishak and 22 at SK Muhammad Saman.

In Muallim, seven evacuees from a family were at the Kampung Sungai Muda community hall.

In Taiping in the Larut, Matang and Selama district, 13 evacuees from three families were at a relief centre in Kampung Jawa, Sungai Nyior, Trong. — Bernama