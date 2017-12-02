Residents in Sepanggar urged to remain loyal to BN

KOTA KINABALU: Sepanggar MP Datuk Jumat Idris has called on the people in the constituency to stay loyal and give their undivided support to the Barisan Nasional (BN) government to ensure development planned for the area continued to be carried out.

He said many developments had and would be implemented by the government in Sepanggar including upgrading Jalan Sulaman to overcome traffic congestion on the road.

"I am asking the people in the area not to shift their support to the opposition.

Each time I entered a village, some people said they would vote the opposition if I am not contesting in the 14th general election.

"I want the people to dispel such perception and continue to vote for BN. Whoever is standing in Sepanggar depends on BN chairman. As such the people should continue to support BN," he said.

He was speaking to reporters after closing the Youth and Sports Skills Training Voluntarism programme in Kampung Numbak, Sepanggar, nere here today. – Bernama