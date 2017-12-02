This 'smart decanter' will pour bourbon on voice command

INSPIRED by voice-controlled speakers like Amazon's Alexa and Google Home, the decanter features a gimmicky "shot-pouring" functionality with the command "Hey Jim, pour me a drink".

But the bourbon buck stops there.

"Jim" can't hail a cab, or provide a weather report.

Voiced by seventh-generation Master Distiller Fred Noe, the device responds to questions – bourbon-related and otherwise – with cheeky, Southern-style charm.

Ask Jim, for instance, about the best way to drink bourbon? And you get: "Any damn way you please."

The device sells for $34.90, (RM142) at www.jimbeam.com. — AFP Relaxnews