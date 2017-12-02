- Local
- World
- Business
- Sports
- Style/Life
- Opinion
- Archive
- Beyond The Wall
- Citizen Nades
- Down2Earth
- CR Talk
- Egalitaria
- Freespace
- Inside Write
- Know Your Rights
- Law Speak
- Letters
- Local Counsel
- Just Different
- Making Sens
- My View
- Off The Cuff
- OnPointe
- On The Other Hand
- Policy Matters
- The A to Z of English
- TheSun Says
- Wildlife Matters
- Others
- Property
- Education
- Media & Marketing
- Community
- Photos
This 'smart decanter' will pour bourbon on voice command
Posted on 2 December 2017 - 03:38am
INSPIRED by voice-controlled speakers like Amazon's Alexa and Google Home, the decanter features a gimmicky "shot-pouring" functionality with the command "Hey Jim, pour me a drink".
But the bourbon buck stops there.
"Jim" can't hail a cab, or provide a weather report.
Voiced by seventh-generation Master Distiller Fred Noe, the device responds to questions – bourbon-related and otherwise – with cheeky, Southern-style charm.
Ask Jim, for instance, about the best way to drink bourbon? And you get: "Any damn way you please."
The device sells for $34.90, (RM142) at www.jimbeam.com. — AFP Relaxnews