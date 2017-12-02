T'gganu School Aid Fund to be distributed mid-Dec

KUALA NERUS: The Terengganu School Aid Fund for the 2018 session will be distributed to eligible students in the middle of this month, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman.

He said the online application was already closed and the student screening process had been made by the committees at the district levels to ensure only those eligible would receive the fund.

"Indeed, the fund is increasing every year and it is hoped that it will help alleviate the burden on the needy families.

"We are aware that preparation for entering the new school term is also a cost," he told reporters after officiating a circumcision ceremony for the Seberang Takir State Assembly constituency here today.

The state government has raised the allocation for the fund by almost RM14 million this year to meet the needs of more than 120,000 eligible students.

Last year, RM10.9 million was allocated to 109,880 students. – Bernama