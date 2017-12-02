Woman found dead with strangulation marks

KAMPAR: A 28-year-old woman was found dead with strangulation marks on her neck, at an oil palm plantation in Mambang Diawan near here yesterday.

The body of the deceased, identified as S. Letchumi, was found by a man in his 60s who was looking for mushrooms at 2pm.

Kampar district police chief Supt Ng Kong Soon said: " We believe the motive is not robbery as the woman's jewellery was still intact.

"A motorcycle key and a helmet were found at the scene ... the motorcycle believed to be owned by the deceased was later recovered at a restaurant in Bandar Baru Kampar," he added.

Ng said the deceased could have been brought to the scene before she was strangled and assaulted with a blunt object.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 for murder.