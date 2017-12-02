Woman found dead with strangulation marks: Married couple remanded

Posted on 2 December 2017 - 06:55pm Last updated on 2 December 2017 - 07:08pm

KAMPAR: Police arrested a married couple to assist in the investigation of a woman found murdered at a palm oil plantation in Mambang Diawan here on Dec 1, 2017.

Kampar district police chief Supt Ng Kong Soon said the wife was detained in front of the district police station while her husband was picked up from his house in Bandar Baru Kampar last night.

Both of them aged 46 had been remanded until Thursday to facilitate the investigation.

"Initial investigation revealed the deceased is the girlfriend of the male suspect," said Ng.

The body of S. Letchumi, 28, was found with strangulation marks on her neck and head injuries at 2pm on Dec 1.