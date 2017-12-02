Wrest Selangor, then think about MB's post: DPM Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor Umno should focus on efforts to wrest the state in the 14th General Election (GE14) before thinking about the candidate for the post of Mentri Besar.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Umno vice-president, said the candidate for the post of Mentri Besar could only be determined if the Barisan Nasional (BN) won the state.

"Let us get over GE14 before thinking who would be the Mentri Besar. Tan Sri Noh Omar himself said he is not interested in being the Mentri Besar, and is only leading the party, " he told a press conference after opening the Selangor Umno Convention 2017 at Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC), here today.

Also present were Selangor Umno Liaison chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar, his deputy, Datuk Mat Nadzari Ahmad Dahlan and former Selangor mentri besar, Tan Sri Muhammad Muhammad Taib and Tan Sri Abdul Khalid Ibrahim.

Asked about Umno's efforts in using the services of two former Mentri Besar, Ahmad Zahid said the effort was important to enhance the strategy of wresting Selangor from Pakatan Harapan (PH).

"We value the efforts, services and sacrifices of these two political figures. Although they were in different camps, the duo have since 'returned' to Umno, "

He reminded Selangor Umno to be wiser and not trapped by the perception game if they want to wrest the state from Pakatan Harapan.

Selangor Umno needs to work harder to win the hearts and minds of the Selangor voters who believed the perception game during the 13th General Election (GE13).

"It is an uphill battle. Selangor Umno needs to focus on enhancing compatibility in leadership, and supported by a fully prepared party machinery," he added. — Bernama