5 people detained for allegedly abusing a 5 year old girl to death

PETALING JAYA: Police have detained five people over the death of a barely five-year-old foreign girl who was allegedly abused by her local adopted family at Jalan PJS 8/14, here.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din said that three men and two women, who were all locals, aged between 23 and 57, were arrested at about 9pm on Saturday.

"Earlier on Saturday, the victim identified as Nur Amira, an Indonesian, lived in an apartment at Jalan PJS 8/14 here, was brought to the Sungai Buloh Hospital.

"She was unconscious and weak when she was admitted in hospital.

"The doctors tried their best to save her, but their attempts failed as the child was pronounced dead at 4.30pm barely 30 minutes after admitting her," he said in a statement today.

Doctors who attended to her found multiple wounds and bruises on her body, which pointed towards possible abuse as the probable cause of death.

He added that hours before the girl's death, a police report was lodged by a neighbour.

Mohd Zani revealed that the police report stated the neighbour heard a girl crying and a woman yelling at the child to remain silent when he was at his home, at about 2pm on Saturday.

"The complainant was also told by other residents in the apartment that they witnessed the girl limping while she walks and some even noticed bruises and wounds on her body, which prompted the neighbor to lodge a police report," he said.

The neighbor also claimed that he often heard the girl crying in pain when she was allegedly abused by the adopted family.

The doctor on duty as well as the babysitter, who brought the victim to the hospital also lodged a police report after the incident.

Mohd Zani said police are also investigating the relationship between the victim and her adopted family, if she was an adopted orphan.

All five suspects, who are the adopted family members of the child, have been remanded for four days starting today.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.