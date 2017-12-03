Afternoon: Less flood victims in Kelantan

KOTA BARU: The number of flood victims in Kelantan as at 1 pm is 10,292 compared to 10,608 at 8 am today.

According to the Social Welfare Department's 'infobanjir' application, Pasir Mas still had the highest number with 6,355 comprising 2,834 families, who are staying at 21 centres, followed by Tumpat with 3,717 (1,324 families), at eight centres.

In Pasir Puteh, 121 people from 30 families are sheltered at three centres while in Kota Bharu, 99 people from 23 families, who are staying at two centres.

The Drainage and Irrigation Department's portal, infobanjir.water.gov.my, stated that the water level in Sungai Golok, Rantau Panjang as at 1 pm, was 10.20 metres and lower than 10.25m recorded at 7 am. The danger level is nine metres.

The water level in Sungai Golok, Kuala Jambu, Tumpat has also gone down to 3.42m, from 3.46m. The danger level is 2.50m.

Meanwhile, ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my stated that there had been no closure of main roads as at 1 pm, while the weather was reported to be cloudy.

In Perak, 64 people from 19 families, compared to 77 this morning, remained at two evacuation centres in Manjung.

The State Disaster Management Committee secretariat said 32 people from eight families were sheltered at Sekolah Agama Tebuk Yan, while 32 from 11 families, at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Batu, Pantai Remis. – Bernama