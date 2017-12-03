Agong attends 'cukur jambul' ceremony of PM's grandson

PUTRAJAYA: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V today attended the 'cukur jambul' (head shaving) ceremony of the Prime Minister's grandson, Adam Razak Daniyar at Seri Perdana here.

Sultan Muhammad V also performed the 'tahnik' (putting something sweet in the baby's mouth) and shaved Adam Razak's hair, as witnessed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Cabinet members.

Also present were the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah and the Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim, the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and the Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin.

The Acting Sultan of Kelantan, Tengku Dr Muhammad Faiz Petra Sultan Ismail Petra, the Sultanah of Pahang, Sultanah Kalsom and the Tengku Puan Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah also attended the ceremony.

The event was also attended by Najib's mother, Tun Rahah Tan Sri Mohammad Noah.

The ceremony began with the recitation of the 'selawat' (praising chant for the Prophet Muhammad) and the Quran, followed by the tahnik and cukur jambul ceremonies.

The three-month-old Adam Razak is the son of Najib and Rosmah's daughter, Nooryana Najwa who tied the knot with Daniyar Nazarbayev in 2015.

On Aug 24, Najib shared the news of the birth of his new grandson through his Twitter account. — Bernama