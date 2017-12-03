Chinese should continue to cooperate with Malays: MCA

SEREMBAN: The Chinese in the country should continue to forge close cooperation with the Malays, especially in politics to form a good and strong government.

Negri Sembilan MCA adviser, Tan Sri Wong See Wah said relations between MCA and Umno had long been established and as a result, a strong government was formed.

"We should be aware that the Chinese is a minority in the country. So it is important we use our wisdom to jointly play an effective role in the administration of the government.

"We recognise in the last election MCA had many weaknesses that impacted the party badly and this time I hope it can be improved especially in establishing solid unity with Umno to win the 14th general election (GE14)," he told reporters after opening a Negri Sembilan MCA 14th General Election Leadership Course here today.

Also present were MCA Youth chief Datuk Chong Sin Woon and Negri Sembilan MCA chairman Datuk Seri King Lim Chin Fui. – Bernama