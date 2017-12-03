Couple, child killed in crash

SITIAWAN: A couple and their three-month old son were killed when the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) they were travelling in was involved in an accident at Kampung Kayan, here, early today.

The victims were identified as Sairulazuwan Nadzim, 37, his wife Azilina Abdul Aziz, also 37, and their son Muhammad Daris Iffat.

Manjung District Police chief ACP Muhammad Hanif Othman said the department was alerted about the accident at 5am.

He said early investigations revealed that in the 4.20am incident, the Toyota Wish multi-purpose vehicle driven by Sairulazuwan was heading from Batu 9, Lekir to Teluk Intan.

"The driver tried to avoid hitting a water filled plastic barrier before the vehicle skidded and fell into the ditch on the right side of the road," he told Bernama.

Muhammad Hanif said all the bodies were sent to the Seri Manjung Hospital for post-mortem, and that investigations were still underway. — Bernama