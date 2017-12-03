Decline in number of flood victims in Kelantan

KOTA BARU: The number of flood victims in Kelantan continues to decline to 9,002 people at 8pm tonight, compared to 9,765 people at 5pm today.

The victims were housed at 29 relief centres in three districts, namely, Pasir Mas, Tumpat and Pasir Puteh.

The Welfare Department's Flood Info application said Pasir Mas still recorded the most victims at 5,652 people from 2,429 families who were housed at 20 centres, followed by Tumpat with 3,326 victims (1,198 families) at eight centres and 24 victims (five families) at a centre in Pasir Puteh.

The Drainage and Irrigation portal infobanjir.water.gov.my reported that the water level at Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang dropped to 10.14m at 7pm tonight, compared to 10.15m at 5pm today. The danger level is 9m.

The water level of Sungai at Kuala Jambu, Tumpat remained at 3.41m in the same period. The danger level is 2.5m.

Meanwhile, the Kelantan eBanjir portal, ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my reported that no main roads were closed to vehicles and the weather was reported as cloudy. — Bernama