Disabled woman reaps lucrative income

KUALA PILAH: A disabled woman had never expected that her fate would change for the better within a short spell and earn a lucrative income now.

Nor Zaidah Ab Rahman, 42, said since she was declared a physically disabled person after a road accident in 2010, she was determined to recover and prove that the disabled person was also capable of achieving success.

Yet it was unexpected that two business ventures that she had operated, an eating shop and a sewing shop, had been razed in a fire in 2014 resulting in losses exceeding RM200,000.

"When I was informed that my shops had been razed, I had just undergone surgery to insert a piece of metal in my leg at the Hospital Tuanku Ampuan Najihah, near here.

"I felt the world had ended for me because the shops were my sources of income to feed my large family with schooling children besides my mother and younger siblings," she told Bernama at the eating shop that she operates in Tanjong Ipoh, near here.

Nor Zaidah, a mother of five children aged between 12 and 24, said the assistance of RM250 from the Social Welfare Department (JKM) at that time, had to a certain extent helped her in meeting her daily expenses.

"In addition, I also sell cakes to my neighbours which gives me about RM100 a month," he said.

In 2015, JKM officials had come to see Nor Zaidah and offered her to participate the "2-Year Exit Programme" (2YEP), which targeted JKM aid recipients to increase their income and move out from the list of aid recipients.

"When they approached me and offered the programme, I immediately agreed and I was given a capital of RM2,700 to start a business.

"Although the amount was small, I decided to accept it and purchased two used sewing machines and sewing materials," she said.

Realising that the tailoring business was seasonal, where orders were infrequent, she decided to open an eating shop opposite her tailoring shop in 2015.

"Since opening the eating shop, my income increased from RM500 monthly to RM1,000 and now I can smile as I earn a lucrative income each month," said Nor Zaidah who does her own cooking for the food sold at her shop besides accepting orders for catering.

Since Nov last year, Nor Zaidah had declared herself as no longer listed in the JKM aid recipient list.

Recalling her trials and tribulations seven years ago, she said the moral support she received from friends in the Puteri and Wanita UMNO movements in the Kuala Pilah division had made her realise that she was not alone in facing the challenges.

Nor Zaidah joined UMNO in 2010 starting with the Puteri movement and is now active in the state Wanita UMNO movement. — Bernama