Fake news biggest threat in coming GE14: Zambry

KUALA LUMPUR: Fake news would be the biggest threat in the coming 14th general election (GE14), said Perak Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir.

He said spreading fakes news rampantly in the social media was one of the greatest threats to the country's democracy and quality of politics.

He cited the fake news on 40,000 Bangladeshi voters during GE13 which created an uproar.

"GE14 will be held soon. You can imagine what kind of threats we have to face.

"Fake news can have a significant impact on the outcome of the elections. People are confused when making their decision on which party to rule the country," he said at the Kuala Lumpur International Youth Discourse 2017 (KLIYD 2017), here, today held in conjunction with the 2017 UMNO General Assembly.

Zambry, who is also Perak Umno Liasion Committee chairman, was delivering the Ministerial Keynote 2 themed 'From Intellectual Terrorism to Inequality: Confronting Non-Traditional Security Threats'.

KLIYD 2017 focused on the threats to the future including climate change, food security, energy sustainability, inequality, race relations and cyber security.

On curbing drug abuse in the country, Zambry said concerted efforts from everyone was vital to reduce drug addiction cases in the country.

Without disclosing the exact figure, he said the number of drug addiction cases was on the rise where it shot up to 14% last year.

"Drug addiction cannot be tackled by only one solution. If the community can work together, the number of drugs addicts will reduce significantly," he said. — Bernama