Flood: Army ready for deployment in Kelantan, Terengganu

JITRA: The Defence Ministry is ready to deploy additional army personnel for its flood mission in Kelantan and Terengganu, should the situation worsen, says deputy minister Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Baharom.

He said to date, a total of 2,500 personnel of the 8th Brigade were already in the field, including at flood relief centres in the two states.

"Currently we have more than 2,000 personnel armed with rescue assets and if there is a need or the situation worsens, we will add more," he told reporters after officiating the Kedah Drift Challenge a the Taman Sri Aman night market site, here today.

Mohd Johari also reminded those affected by the floods to give full cooperation to Malaysian Armed Forces personnel engaged in helping and evacuating victims to relief centres and to not wait until the last minute to move.

Meanwhile, Mohd Johari who is also Kubang Pasu MP said the night market site would become the permanent venue for the drift sports event in the district.

He said he would apply for an allocation from the Youth and Sports Ministry to upgrade the night market site to make it a safer and more suitable venue for the sporting event in the future. — Bernama