Former indie singer Radhi OAG blows RM500,000 on drugs

PETALING JAYA: Former indie singer Radhi OAG has revealed that he spent about RM500,000 of his savings on drugs.

The Harian Metro reported Radhi as saying he was shocked to find only RM1.52 left in his bank account.

The singer, whose real name is Muhammad Radhi Razali, said he was struggling with drug addiction since he started the habit at the age of 15.

"I have struggled with addiction since trying drugs at the age of 15 and eventually I used to spend RM1,000 daily just to feed my habit," he said.

Radhi said the RM500,000 was his income from singing and acting. "I saw an image of my child's face and felt regret that I had failed as a parent," Harian Metro quoted him as saying.