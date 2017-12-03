Jenny Slate, actress and comedian, gets book deal

THE US actress and comedian Jenny Slate is writing a book of "feminist fables and personal essays" that is due to publish in 2019.

Known for her TV work on "Parks and Recreation" and "Girls" and star of the movies "Obvious Child" and 2017's "Landline", Slate also co-created "Marcel The Shell with Shoes On", a short animated film about an anthropomorphic seashell that earned popularity on YouTube.

Slate is also co-author, with fellow "Marcel" creator Dean Fleischer-Camp, of "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On: Things About Me", a book continuing the adventures of the beloved, big-hearted shell.

In her new book, Slate will explore a variety of subjects, from "inviting us into the haunted house of her childhood" to "exploring what it's like to be female in a misogynistic culture" through the eyes of other "preyed-upon creatures" – "a deer venturing into a meadow; a globe of fruit plucked from its branch", according to publisher Little, Brown and Company.

Slate follows several actress/comedians to put their comedic voices into print, from Tina Fey to Mindy Kaling to Amy Schumer. Earlier this year, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" star Rachel Bloom revealed she'll likewise be publishing a book of personal essays, fictional stories and more, with release set for spring 2019.

Jenny Slate's as-yet-untitled book is slated to be published in 2019. — AFP Relaxnews