Landslide blocks road access for 71 Orang Asli

KUANTAN: Road communication has been cut off for 71 residents comprising 21 families at Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Kelit, Raub following a landslide at 3 am today.

Pahang Civil Defence Force director Zainal Yusof said the operation to clear the road leading to Ulu Sungai Raub was being carried out by the relevant authorities including Public Works Department.

"The landslide was reported to have occurred at certain spots along the four km road to the village. There were no casualties," he said when contacted here today.

Meanwhile, he said 38 flood victims comprising 10 families were currently staying at three evacuation centres. The number earlier was 47.

He said 26 people were sheltered at Balai Raya Kuala Semantan; 10, at Surau RRM Cheroh; and two, at Balai Raya Kampung Ulu Sungai.

"Jalan Sangkela to Chenua near Jambatan Chenua is also closed to traffic as the water level has reached 0.4 metre and rising," he said.

Meanwhile, state Social Welfare Department director Zulkhairi Zainol Abidin said delivery of stockpiles of food and other essential items to 116 distribution bases was completed at the end of last month.

The first delivery comprising 22 metric tons of food, mats, disaster kits and portable tents was done on Nov 17, to Pulau Tioman.

The final delivery of 11.6 metric tons was done on Nov 30 to five bases at Hulu Tembeling, near Jerantut, he said.

In terms of preparation, the department is ready for a worse flood, and monitoring the weather regularly with the cooperation of the relevant agency.

Zulkhairi said 686 evacuation centres were already on standby in view of the unpredictable weather. — Bernama