Less people at Kelantan evacuation centres

KOTA BARU: As of 5pm, 9,765 people remain at 31 evacuation centres, fewer than the 10,292 at 1pm today.

According to the Social Welfare Department's 'infobanjir' application, Pasir Mas still recorded the highest number of flood victims with 6,145 comprising 2,770 families who are staying at 21 centres, followed by Tumpat with 3,559 people from 1,272 families, who are staying at eight centres.

In Kota Baru, 37 people from 10 families are staying at one centre while in Pasir Puteh, 24 people from five families are staying at one centre.

The Drainage and Irrigation Department's portal, infobanjir.water.gov.my reported that the water level in Sungai Golok, Rantau Panjang had receded to 10.15m, down from 10.20m. The danger level is 9m.

The water level in Sungai Golok, Kuala Jambu, Tumpat has also dropped to 3.41m from 3.42m. The danger level is 2.5m.

Meanwhile, ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my said no main roads had been closed to traffic, while the weather remained cloudy. — Bernama