Making compulsory mass prayers in Kuantan schools not against Education Act

KUANTAN: The decision of the Kuantan Education Office to make it compulsory that all schools in the district hold congregational prayers before the students return home does not contravene the Federal Constitution and the Education Act 1996.

Malaysian Property Legal Association deputy president Salkukhairi Abd Sukor said in fact, practising congregational prayers in schools could be one of the most effective and practical measures in implementing Islamic Education.

He said that Section 50 of the Education Act 1966 provided for all schools, including private schools, to provide facilities for the teaching and learning of Islamic Education when there are five or more Muslim students in a school.

"Prayers, particularly congregational prayers, the main foundation in the Islamic Education, should be applied to every Muslim student in schools, either in primary or secondary level," he told reporters here today.

Salkukhairi said this in response to the protest of Parent Action Group for Education chairman, Datin Noor Azimah Abdul Rahim against the decision which was said to be contrary to the national school spirit.

He said he did not see the act of encouraging Muslim students to perform congregational prayers at schools as violating the national school spirit.

"Perhaps, she (Noor Azimah) has not read the Federal Constitution which clearly states that Islam is the official religion of the federation. Furthermore, there is no issue of non-Muslim students being forced to follow the proposal, because Islamic religious subjects are not compulsory to all," he added.

He also urged the Education Ministry to increase efforts to empower Islamic education in all schools. — Bernama