Malacca Monorail to begin operating after long halt

Malacca: The Malacca Monorail service will begin operating again tomorrow, after being suspended since 2013 due to technical problems.

Malacca City mayor Datuk Zainal Hussin said the service would operate from 10.00 am to 10.00 pm on weekdays, with extended service till midnight on weekends.

"Currently, only one coach which can accommodate up to 15 people will travel each round within 30 minutes," he said when contacted by Bernama, today, adding that tickets would be sold at RM10 each.

The 1.6km-line built at a cost of RM16.5 million connects Taman Rempah to the Hang Tuah Station on Jalan Bunga Raya. – Bernama