Man drowns while crossing Sungai Narinang
Posted on 3 December 2017 - 03:44pm
KOTA KINABALU: A 38-year-old man drowned while trying to cross Sungai Narinang in Kota Belud, about 75 km from here, early today.
The Fire and Rescue Department in a statement said Balture Goyong from Kampung Taginambur was carried away by strong river currents in the incident around 4 am.
"Four personnel from Kota Belud Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the location following a call at 8.30 am.
"However, residents already found the body near the riverbank about two km from the site at 7.20 am," according to the statement. – Bernama