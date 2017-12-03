Mauritius youths on outdoor expedition in Sungai Pisang for International Award

KUALA PILAH: Fifty-seven youths from Mauritius will undergo a four-day outdoor expedition at Sungai Pisang, Hulu Gombak, Selangor, beginning tomorrow, as part of requirements to receive the Gold-level Duke of Edinburgh's International Award (DoFE).

DOE Training and Consultancy Malaysia managing director B. Ravichandran said Malaysia was selected for training by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Mauritius, as the tropical rainforest and biodiversity system here is different from their country.

"For the Gold-level DoFE, there are four sections which must be completed by the youths before being awarded, and among them is a four-day three-night expedition which will be done at Sungai Pisang, Hulu Gombak, Selangor, beginning tomorrow," he told Bernama at the Mauritius Gold Adventures Journey To Malaysia pre-expedition ceremony here, today.

DoFE is a platform for youths aged 14-25 to gain valuable experience towards becoming committed, responsible and fulfilled citizens of the world. – Bernama