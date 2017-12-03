MyPPP seeks state seat in Johor

JOHOR BARU: The MyPPP has urged the Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) to consider giving a state seat to be contested by the party in the coming 14th General Election (GE14).

Its president, Tan Sri M. Kayveas said MyPPP had supported and was loyal to the central and state BN, and the time had come for the party to be given the trust to contest.

"There are 56 state seats in the Johor State Assembly. We are not asking for many, MyPPP is only asking for one seat.

"MyPPP has shown solid loyalty which cannot be questioned. The time has come, we (MyPPP) want to test the central and state BN's loyalty to MyPPP," he said in his speech when opening the 2017 MyPPP Convention, here today.

The convention which was attended by 1,100 delegates was opened by Johor BN deputy chairman Datuk Dr Abdul Latif Ahmad.

Also present was Johor MyPPP chairman Datuk Dr Siva Kumar. — Bernama