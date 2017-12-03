Nepalese hurled from 3rd floor of hostel dies

SITIAWAN: A Nepalese died at the Seri Manjung Hospital following a fight with a co-worker during which he was hurled from the third floor of a hostel located within a glove manufacturing factory in Kampung Acheh here on Friday.

The 30-year-old factory worker, whose identity was witheld by the police succumbed to head and body injuries about 10.30am yesterday – more than eight hours after the incident.

Manjung police chief, ACP Muhammad Hanif Othman said the fight occurred at the third floor corridor of Hostel Green Prospect before the victim was thrown off the building.

In a statement here last night, he said the victim was believed to have quarrelled with a co-worker at the time.

"The alleged assailant, also a Nepali, who lived in the same hostel escaped," he added.

The body was sent to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital. — Bernama