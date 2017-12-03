Octogenarian drowns after slipping into river

KANGAR: An 84-year-old woman was believed to have slipped and drowned in the river close to her home at Kampung Peseri, Abi near here today.

The body of Minah Daud was found by her son Shahril Daud, 42, in Sungai Kechor around 9am.

Shahril told reporters when met that he went to look for his mother when she failed to return home by 8.30am after going out to dispose of some rubbish early in the morning.

Kangar District Police chief Supt Wari Kiew confirmed the incident when contacted by reporters. — Bernama