PM tells Indian community to keep faith in BN

KUALA LUMPUR: The Indian community in the country must be united and give the Barisan Nasional a bigger mandate in the 14th General Election so that efforts for their wellbeing can be continued, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

He also told the community to keep faith in his leadership and the BN to build a better future for them.

"Everyone can talk, but who's the one who can deliver (for the Indian community)?

"Who has the plans and programmes? We (BN) do and we will continue to deliver for the Indian community, no one else can," he said when opening Malaysia Makkal Sakti Party's 9th annual general meeting here today.

Najib said that since he took over as prime minister, various efforts had been taken for the betterment of the community, among them the Malaysian Indian Blueprint that was launched early this year.

Apart from the blueprint to improve the socio-economic standing of the community, he said the government had also provided the highest allocation ever, almost RM1 billion, for the development of Tamil primary schools.

"In BN, we have an approach. That is, we want BN to be supported by every community, whether big or small. We have the fundamental policy whereby Malaysia can move forward if we have an inclusive policy," he said.

Najib said the Indian community should reject the opposition, which only practises politics of hatred and empty promises.

"The opposition is practising politics of hate, but we believe in politics of building a better future for all Malaysians.

"That's why we must place our trust in those who can do something, rather than rely on empty talk and promises. We, as the BN government have delivered, and will continue to deliver," he said.

The prime minister was confident that a bigger mandate in the next elections would contribute to political stability in the country and at the same time reduce the risk of geopolitics.

Meanwhile, Najib said the 6.2% economic growth in the third quarter of this year as well as the strengthening of the ringgit also showed public confidence in the country's economic management.

He said Malaysia had also been acknowledged by international rating agencies such as the World Economic Forum, which placed Malaysia as the 23rd most competitive country in the world.

"This is what we must choose. We choose a government that can guarantee our future. We want a bigger mandate for BN because we want to build a better future for Malaysia," he said.

Also present at the event were Makkal Sakti president Datuk Seri R.S Thanenthiran, party leaders as well as 2,100 party members. — Bernama