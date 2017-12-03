Police suspect 2 Indian youths found dead were murdered

KAJANG: Two Indian nationals were found murdered and lying in a pool of blood in an Industrial area in Taman Balakong Jaya on Saturday.

The duo, in their 20s, were discovered lying face down with slash and stab wounds on their body and face, at the industrial area around 7.45pm.

Kajang district police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said police are in the midst of ascertaining the motive behind the incident.

"Police were alerted about the discovery at 7.45pm and an investigation team was despatched to the scene where they found bodies lying in a patch of grass at the entrance of a street in the industrial area.

"The victims were not robbed as we found their belongings in their pockets. Preliminary investigation also revealed that they worked in the industrial area," he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Dzaffir added a sharp object was most likely used as a weapon in the murder.

So far police have yet to recover any possible murder weapons after searching the scene.

The bodies were sent to Hospital Serdang for post mortem.