Speedy Jantan bent on running 200m at Commonwealth Games

KUALA LUMPUR: The fastest man in South East Asia, Khairul Hafiz Jantan is keeping his fingers crossed on making his 200m debut at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games next April.

Khairul Hafiz or fondly called Speedy Jantan, is raring to run at any local or international championships soon to meet the Commonwealth 200m qualifying time.

The national 200m record holder with a time of 20.90 seconds, is aiming to beat the Games' qualifying time of 20.64 seconds if given the opportunity.

"It would not be easy to beat the time of 20.64 seconds but if there is a championship soon, I would want to give my best shot as my personal bonus," he told reporters at KL Sports City in Bukit Jalil.

Khairul Hafiz who had qualified under category B for 100m, is now training under coach Mohd Poad Md Kassim to improve his running technics as preparations for the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia from April 4 to 15 next year.

On the challenge posed by another local sprinter G Aravin Thevarr who is determined to crack his 200m record, Khairul Hafiz said the spirit of competition was important to raise their performances.

"For me, it is crucial to have a challenger like Aravin for national athletics excellence. I myself will also work hard to erase my own record," he said.

Apart from the Commonwealth Games, Khairul Hafiz who also holds the national record for 100m with a time of 10.18 seconds, has qualified for the Asian Games in Sept next year. — Bernama