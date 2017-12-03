Two clinics inoperable due to floods in Kelantan: Subramaniam

TANAH MERAH: Floods have rendered two clinics in the state inoperable, says Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam.

They were the Rantau Panjang Health Clinic in Pasir Mas and the Desa Simpangan Clinic in Tumpat.

Dr Subramaniam said the Rantau Panjang Health Clinic was relocated to a temporary relief centre in Sekolah Kebangsaan Gual Tinggi and was operating round-the-clock.

"The (operations of the) Desa Simpangan Clinic has been moved to the Bunohan Health Clinic," he told reporters after opening a national-level World AIDS Day celebration programme at the Kemahang Health Clinic, here today.

Also present were Tanah Merah MP Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and Kelantan Health Department director Datuk Dr Ahmad Razin Ahmad Mahir.

He said to date, the ministry had yet to ascertain losses incurred by the two clinics due to the floods.

Commenting on the programme, Dr Subramaniam said 92,000 people had been detected as suffering from HIV as of last month, of which 30% were already undergoing treatment at hospitals.

"The anti-retroviral treatment is given free to HIV patients, with the government spending RM50 million annually for that purpose.

"This is important to reduce the risk of infection, especially involving injections, to others. And, we hope through this approach, the zero HIV target and AIDS by 2030 will be achieved," added the health minister. — Bernama