Two motorcyclists killed as one rides against traffic flow

JOHOR BARU: Two motorcyclists were killed when one of them rode against the traffic flow at KM14.3 of the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link (Linkedua) heading north (towards Senai) here today.

Muhammad Nazri Abdullah, 23, from Kampung Rahmat in Rantau Panjang, Kelantan and Mohammad Hisham Mohd Kassan, 29, from Taman Rinting, Masai died on the spot.

They sustained head injuries in the 7.50am crash.

In a statement, Iskandar Puteri police deputy chief. DSP M. Kumaresan said the victims worked at the Tanjung Pelepas Port in Gelang Patah.

He said initial investigations revealed the crash occurred when Muhammad Nazri rode his Yamaha 125 motorcycle against the traffic flow from the direction of Senai, heading towards Gelang Patah.

His motorcycle collided with the Honda motorcycle which Mohammad Hisham was riding from the opposite direction, he added.

The bodies were sent to the Kulai Hospital. — Bernama