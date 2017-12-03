Ultra obese youth dies of breathing complications

KUALA NERUS: Ultra obese youth Muhamad Faisal Md Ali, 29, died of breathing complications at his home in Kampung Gelam, Mengabang Telipot early today.

Muhammad Faizal, who weighed a massive 286km, died at around 5am.

The youngest of five siblings was discharged Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital, Kuala Terengganu just four days ago after being admitted for nearly two months due to breathing complications.

He was laid to rest at the Mengabang Telipot Muslim Cemetery near here after Zohor prayers.

Muhammad Faizal's mother, Kasma Md Nor, 58, said she became aware that he had begun to face difficulty in breathing again when she woke up for the dawn prayers.

"Faisal seemed to be sweating profusely and had difficulty in breathing. I patted his cheeks and asked his brother to call the medical assistant at the Batu Rakit Health Clinic to check on the condition of my son.

"When the medical assistant arrived and checked on Faisal, he was pronounced dead," she told reporters when met after Faisal's funeral.

Kasma, who is a traditional cake maker, said Faisal's death was a great loss to her as he brought cheer to the family and diligently helped her in making the cakes for daily sales. – Bernama