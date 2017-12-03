Welcome stand on moderation

AS a Malaysian patriot who is a Christian and non-bumi, I humbly salute Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah for his illustrious and noble statement that strongly supports moderation or wasatiyah.

We need more royal statements like this that can be emulated and implemented by the highest political leaders in our country. Indeed we all need to more stoutly condemn extreme expressions and acts of hate against Malaysians of all races and religions.

All loyal Malaysians will laud the lofty leadership ideals of the Sultan of Perak.

We hope and pray that his energetic exhortation and example will be followed closely by all and, especially our political leaders.

This is the only way for Malaysia to strengthen national unity and advance in peace, harmony and prosperity.

Practically all Malaysians will say: "Hail to the gracious Sultan of Perak, as we salute you sir."

Tan Sri Ramon Navaratnam

Kuala Lumpur