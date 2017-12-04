60 children of Rural Ministry staff undergo circumcision

PUTRAJAYA: Sixty children of employees of the Rural and Regional Development Ministry participated today in a circumcision programme.

The event was organised by the Puspanita association of women staff and wives of staff as well as the sports and welfare club of the ministry.

Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob launched the maiden programme, held in collaboration with the Putrajaya Hospital and the Putrajaya Fire and Rescue Department.

He said the boys underwent a medical examination at the Putrajaya Hospital before the laser circumcision. — Bernama