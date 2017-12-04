71 Orang Asli residents cut off by landslides receive food aid

RAUB: A total of 71 residents from 21 families at Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Kelit, here who were stranded after access to their area was cut off since early yesterday following landslides today received food aid from the Civil Defence Force (APM) and the Social Welfare Department (JKM).

Some 20 Orang Asli had to walk more than 2km from their village to receive the aid which was presented by Pahang APM director Zainal Yusoff and Raud disrict JKM representative.

A representative, Tambi Yin, 60, said the landslide occurred following a continuous heavy rain since last Saturday evening.

"On the day of the incident, there was a heavy downpour since 7.30 pm and I have never experienced such an incident (heavy rain) which continued until early in the morning (the next day)," he said when met here.

Tambi said during a survey with other villagers in the following day, he found several areas up to the Lata Kumbang were hit by landslides.

Following that, Tambi said he had contacted the Orang Asli Development Department for assistance before lodging a police report at the Cheroh police station here. — Bernama