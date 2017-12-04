Customs foil attempted smuggling of Ecstasy from Netherlands

KOTA KINABALU: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) foiled an attempt to smuggle in four kg of drugs, believed to be Ecstasy pills, worth RM356,860 from Netherlands.

Sabah Customs director Datuk Hamzah Sundang said in an operation carried out at the Kota Kinabalu Post Office on Nov 28, a 54-year-old local man, believed to be involved in the case, was also detained.

"At about noon on Nov 28, customs officers at Kota Kinabalu's postage branch detained the suspect who came to inquire about a box that was declared to be containing clothes based on the delivery document.

"However, upon scanning, the image looked suspicious and further inspection found the box contained a red luggage with a secret compartment where two black packets containing multi-coloured pills were found," he told a press conference today.

The two packets of two kg each contained a total of 10,196 tablets.

The suspect was remanded seven days from the date of arrest (Nov 28) and the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama