Direct candidate best way to resolve tussle for seats: Idris

MALACCA: Malacca Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Idris Haron described the "direct candidate" proposal as the best way to resolve the tussle for seats between the BN component parties for the 14th General Election (GE14).

In a statement today, he said the tactical withdrawal method could resolve the clash between the parties who wanted to field their respective candidates.

"If we want to win in a seat that we have never won, then this is the wise way. That is by fielding non-traditional candidates.

"Our withdrawal is not a defeat as this may give the BN a chance to win by highlighting more potential candidates who can represent the people. The people will see the credibility of BN to retain the seat."

Idris, who is also Malacca Umno Liaison committee chairman said the method should not also involve personal interests, but put more emphasis on the spirit of the respective parties.

If there was a sense of disappointment or disagreement with an individual, it should not bring implications to the party, he added.

"If there is a tactical withdrawal spirit among BN component party members, I believe we will have outstanding strength," he added.

The media reported Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as saying that he did not rule out the possibility of BN adopting the direct candidate method to resolve disputes for certain seats among component parties in GE14. — Bernama