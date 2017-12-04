Drastic rise in number of flood victims in Raub

KUANTAN: The number of flood victims in Raub district rises to 71 people from 19 families as of 10pm tonight, compared to only 38 people from 10 families as of 5.30pm this evening.

Pahang Civil Defence Force director Zainal Yusof said the number of flood victims rose drastically to 35 from only two this evening.

"The flood victims were evacuated to Kampung Ulu Sungai Community Hall relief centre after a river in the area overflowed its banks.

"Two other relief centres opened in the district are at the Kuala Semantan Community Hall which houses 26 people and the RRM Cheroh 3 surau, which has 10 victims," he said in a statement to the media here tonight.

Jalan Sangkela to Chenua, which prior to this was closed, after water rose to a depth of 0.4m can now be used by all vehicles.

Meanwhile, work is ongoing to clear the road to the Sungai Kelit Orang Asli Village. — Bernama