Effective aid distribution during floods via government-NGO collaboration

TUMPAT: The collaboration of government agencies and non-governmental organisations via the National Blue Ocean Strategy (NBOS) has succeeded in more effectively delivering aid to flood victims.

Communications and Multimedia Ministry's secretary-general Tan Sri Dr Sharifah Zarah Syed Ahmad said the aid was not only supplied to flood relief centres, but also to homes which had been cut off by the floods.

"We are always concerned with the welfare of residents who are affected by floods. We will not neglect them in their difficulties, we will help them all," she told reporters after handing over donations from the ministry with the cooperation of the Kelantan Malaysian Red Crescent Society (MRCS) at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kelaboran, here today.

During the visit, Sharifah Zarah, who is also Kelantan MRCS adviser, spent time to cook lunch for more than 400 victims at the centre.

She said the departments and agencies under the ministry would always go down to the field to give aid to the needy people other than obtaining the latest information on the flood situation.

Meanwhile, for those who had not evacuated to the relief centres, more than 200 boxes of food and clothes from the ministry and MRCS were distributed to the flood victims in Mukim Simpangan, Pengkalan Kubor here, after their houses were cut off by the overflowing Sungai Golok.

The aid mission, headed by Sharifah Zarah, was also participated by agencies under the ministry, Fire and Rescue Department and Civil Defence Force.

Most of the areas in Mukim Simpangan were inundated in 0.5m to 1m of flood water due to the overflow of Sungai Golok cutting off land transportation to the area. — Bernama