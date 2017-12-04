Fisheries Dept launches three strategic plans to empower fisheries sector

PUTRAJAYA: The Fisheries Department today launched three strategic development plans aimed at empowering the fisheries sector in the country.

The three plans were the Fisheries Management Plan, the Fisheries Department Strategic Plan Acceleration and the MyKomuniti Framework which also aimed at developing fish stocks in the country's waters, ensuring the sustainability of fish supply for generations to come and strengthening the fishing community.

The plans were launched by Deputy Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman to mark the first 100 days of the department new leadership at Wisma Tani here today.

Fisheries Department Director-General Datuk Munir Mohd Nawi in his speech said the objective of the department's strategic plans were to manage the country's fishery resources to be more organised and efficient as well as addressing the issues of fish leakages and depletion of fish stocks.

Munir and his two deputies, namely Deputy Director-General (Development) Tan Geik Hong and Deputy Director-General (Management) Datuk Dr Bah Piyan Tan, celebrated their 100th day in office today.

Meanwhile, Tajuddin, speaking to reporters after the event, said the plans showed the department's proactive, visionary and strategic thinking in its efforts to improve the fisheries sector and to turn it into one of contributors to the country's wealth. — Bernama