Floods in Pahang continue to recede, more evacuees return home
Posted on 4 December 2017 - 12:54pm
KUANTAN: The situation in flood-hit Pahang continued to improve, allowing more evacuees to return to their homes.
As at noon today, the number of evacuees in Raub had dropped to 36 people from nine families compared to 71 from 19 families in the morning.
Pahang Civil Defence Force director Zainal Yusoff said a relief centre at the Kampung Ulu Sungai community hall was closed at 10.30am after the 35 people from 10 families went home.
Two relief centres remained open, one at the Kuala Semantan community hall housing 26 people from seven families and the other at the RRM Cheroh 3 surau accommodating 10 people from two families, he said. — Bernama