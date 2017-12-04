Free entry for Dec babies: Zoo Negara

KUALA LUMPUR: Zoo Negara is offering free entry to Malaysian citizens whose birthday falls from Dec 1-31.

Zoo Negara deputy president, Rosly @ Rahmat Ahmat Lana said the free entry which include entrance to the Giant Panda Conservation Center (GPCC) would only be offered to visitors who came to the Zoo on their birthday.

"The promotion is to encourage more visitors to come to Zoo Negara especially during the school holidays," he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Rosly said this to confirm news on the free tickets which had gone viral on social media recently.

Visitors are only required to produce their identity card at the ticket counter to redeem the free ticket.

"Otherwise the adult ticket price is RM44, children aged 2 to 12 years are charged RM16 and senior citizens aged 60 and above pay RM21," he said. —Bernama