Getting into the right Gear

Members of the media testing Samsung's new range of wearables, which include the Gear IconX; the Gear Fit2 Pro; and the Gear Sport.

WEARABLES are a staple in Samsung's portfolio of products. With almost every iteration of its latest flagship phone, Samsung has consistently impressed the market with a new innovative wearable.

Recently, Samsung Malaysia announced two new additions to its wearable line – the stylish Gear Sport smartwatch and the wireless Gear IconX smart earbuds, which are follow-ups to the Gear Fit2 Pro.

Members of the media were given a chance to test out both the Gear Sport and Gear Fit2 Pro at a recent fitness event organised by Samsung at Lot 10 and the Galaxy Studio in Kuala Lumpur.

What makes these wearables stand out is how they aim to fulfil the needs of both the everyday urbanite, and the active fitness enthusiast.

Samsung Malaysia Electronics IT & Mobile Business head K.M. Liew (right) said: "The key to living a healthy life is to keep moving and stay active, and as such, we want to drive people to enjoy a dynamic and balanced life smartly and seamlessly.

"Now, [they can utilise] the new Gear Sport, an aspirational timepiece for daily use, and the new Gear IconX, cord-free earbuds that help fill their workout regime with music."

Liew added that these two devices are set to help people of varying fitness levels meet their goals.

Stylish, durable and functional, these devices will complement the active urbanites' lifestyle, from work to play to fitness.

The new Gear Sport comes in a stylish stainless steel enclosure that can withstand five atmospheres of pressure, and is compatible with standard 20mm straps.

As it is also Samsung Connect and Samsung Pay capable, this means that the Gear Sport can act as both fitness coach and secretary.

Not only does the Gear Sport look great, it can also alert you to notifications on your phone, control IoT devices via Samsung Connect, make payments via Samsung Pay, and keep track of your vital statistics while swimming.

The Gear IconX is designed as a complementary peripheral to your lifestyle.

The cord-free earbuds with their light weight and ergonomic design provide a secure and comfortable fit.

With the right wingtip and eartip combination, the IconX will stay in your ear through daily commute and workout sessions, perfect for everyday use.

At the same time, the IconX comes with the Running Coach function with voice feedback. This helps to motivate users based on the pace set, just like a personal fitness coach.

The IconX batteries also support five hours of continuous streaming. As a music player, it can function independently of a smartphone with its 4GB of storage.

On top of that, the Gear IconX can also connect to Samsung's Bixby or any smart voice assistant on your device.

With a simple 'tap and hold' on the earbud, users can control their music, playlist and smartphone through voice command.

The Gear IconX is available in three colours – black, grey, and pink.

The Gear Sport and Gear IconX are currently available in Samsung Experience Stores at the recommended retail price of RM1,299, and RM799 respectively.

Every purchase of the Gear Sport from now to Dec 31 also comes with two complimentary Gear straps worth RM198, and a limited edition watch collector box worth RM299, while stocks last.

The Gear Fit2 Pro is also available at the recommended retail price of RM799.

For more, visit the Samsung Malaysia website.