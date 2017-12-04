Govt to propose 30% quota on women reps in Dewan Negara if BN wins GE14: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will propose for a 30% quota on women representatives in the Dewan Negara if it comes into power again in the next general election, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak said.

He said this could be done if the ruling coalition Barisan Nasional can receive "the necessary majority" in the 14th General Election slated for next year.

Najib said it has been a perennial challenge for the government whenever it wanted to decide on election candidates to ensure the women community were not sidelined.

"A thought just occured to me that we could, if we get the necessary majority in this coming election, we could impose a quota for the Upper House," he said.

"They must comprise of no less than 30% of women as senators to begin with.

"I would like to see this proposal go through. That is why I hope we get a strong mandate this election," he said in his speech at the Women in Politics Kuala Lumpur 2017 event at Putra World Trade Centre.

Empowering women has always been one of the core objectives of the Najib-led government. In 2015, the government launched the Malaysian chapter of the "30% Club" to help the country achieve its target of increasing women participation on the boards of public companies.

Najib said allowing a bigger representation of women in the Senate would allow the group to exhibit their leadership skills.

He also said that the government would like to see more women participating in politics as their presence would better reflect the electorate and make the political process more inclusive.

"Umno itself has long relied on its women's wing for maintaining grassroots relationships, particularly in the rural areas," he added.

He added women would make up the majority of the civil service, at 57.5%, if the police and military forces are excluded.

"We are heading in the right direction. But we want to go further, especially at the higher levels," he said.

Najib said women have already made great strides since he became prime minister in 2009.

"Over that period, the female labour force participation rate has increased from 46% to 54.3% last year - which is over 700,000 more women in the workforce.

"This means we are on track to achieve our target," Najib said.