IJM, Sunway and two others team up to bid for High-Speed Rail deal

PETALING JAYA: IJM Corp Bhd is teaming up with three other parties including Sunway Construction Sdn Bhd to jointly bid for the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) project.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia yesterday, IJM said wholly owned subsidiary IJM Construction Sdn Bhd entered into a prebid agreement with Jalinan Rejang Sdn Bhd, Maltimur Resources Sdn Bhd and Sunway Construction to work together on an exclusive basis to participate in the tender for the project delivery partner (PDP) role in the HSR project.

The parties have set up a consortium known as IJM Construction Sdn Bhd-Jalinan Rejang Sdn Bhd-Maltimur Resources Sdn Bhd-Sunway Construction Sdn Bhd Consortium for the tender and to undertake the project if the bid is successful. Each party holds a 25% stake in the consortium.

Last week, Gamuda Bhd and Malaysian Resources Corp Bhd announced that they would jointly participate in the PDP tender for HSR.

The PDP will help in the Malaysian civil infrastructure portion of the HSR project. It will also be responsible for developing the detailed design for the infrastructure works as well as delivering the infrastructure works on budget and on time. The infrastructure design covers the station and the alignment structures including bridges, tunnels and embankments that are within Malaysia.