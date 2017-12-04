- Local
Johor DAP rep told leave state assembly for defying speakers orders
Posted on 4 December 2017 - 07:06pm
Last updated on 4 December 2017 - 07:11pm
KOTA ISKANDAR: DAP's Mengkibol assemblyman Tan Hong Pin (pix) was asked to leave the state assembly session for repeatedly defying the speaker's order to sit down.
During a committee stage debate on the state's development allocations, Tan had questioned Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin on the budget for water supply projects.
Mohamed Khaled however said he had already responded to Tan's queries previously.
State speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Aziz eventually ordered for Tan to be escorted out of the session at 1pm.
Following his expulsion, Tan said he was angered at the manner in which he was treated, as he had merely wanted to know the amount of allocation for the Kahang water treatment project and raw water transfer project from the Kahang dam to Sembrong Timur.
Tan said he could not find any allocation on these two projects in the budget, and the government had announced long ago that the two projects will be implemented soon.