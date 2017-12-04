Johor govt limits Johor Wifi operation hours

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor government is limiting the daily operation time of Johor Wifi service from 6 am to 12 midnight after receiving reports about teenagers lepaking at Johor Wifi hotspots until morning.

State Public Works and Rural and Regional Development Committee chairman Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the teenagers were reported to have hung out at the Johor Wifi hotspots at Kempas Permai PPR and Johor Baru City Square until way past midnight.

Besides, there were also two reports on vandalism at Johor Wifi hotspots, namely at the Taman Cendana PPR and Kempas Permai PPR in Johor Baru, but the repair works had been immediately taken by the service provider.

Hasni said this in reply to Ee Chin Li (DAP-Tangkak) who wanted to know the level of public response for Johor Wifi service, at the State Assembly sitting here today.

He said the free Johor Wifi service which was launched on Aug 30, 2015, at 134 locations statewide had received an extraordinary response from the people.

Hasni said the service received an average of 5,660 new users monthly, bringing the total of its registered users to 293,717 so far.

"The allocation for the Johor Wifi project is RM12.477 million for three years from 2016 to 2018 covering 134 hotspots in public areas involving 10 districts, 16 local authorities (PBT) and 13 public housing projects (PPR).

"Due to the encouraging response, the state government will expand the Johor Wifi project to rural areas. Apart from that, the access speed for several existing Johor Wifi hotspot locations will be upgraded from four megabit per second (Mbps) to eight Mbps to accommodate the high usage demand.

"The second phase of the Johor Wifi project will involve the additional of 49 new hotspot locations in rural areas while the internet capacity speed at 41 existing hotspots involving 25 PPR and 16 PBT areas will be upgraded, probably by middle of next year," he said. — Bernama