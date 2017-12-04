Johor MB denies allegations of bribe in blog

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin today denied allegations of him having been involved in corruption as mentioned in a blog recently.

The blog post had carried the allegation by way of an investigation paper of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Agency on a corruption case and property scandal involving a former state executive councillor.

"My administration has not received any bribe, will not receive any bribe and will resist any attempt to give any form of bribe," he said at the winding up of debate at the Johor state legislative assembly here.

Mohamed Khaled said he believed that the allegations had been made "mala fide" (in bad faith) to embarrass him in his personal capacity and as the leader of the state government. — Bernama